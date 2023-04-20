America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Marijuana Enthusiasts Around World Celebrate 4/20

Today is 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday when pot lovers around the world attend rallies, public smoke sessions, festivals, and other marijuana-related events as well as just smoke with friends. How are you celebrating?

“Oh, I’m more of a get-high-by-self-asphyxiation type of guy.”

Shawn Cooper, Corporate Lawyer

“I’ll probably be too high to celebrate.”

Christine Fiola, Systems Analyst

“Once again petitioning a judge for early release from my 2014 possession charge.”

Keith Albanese, Prisoner 17C5510