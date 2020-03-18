America's Finest News Source.
Marina Abramović Stolen In Daring Performance Art Heist

Illustration for article titled Marina Abramović Stolen In Daring Performance Art Heist

Hear how thieves were able steal the prized performance artist from the Museum of Modern Art, and what the NYPD is doing to catch them.

