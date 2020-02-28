America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Marine Corps Orders Removal Of Confederate Symbols From All Bases

OpinionVol 56 Issue 08

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger has ordered that Confederate pharenphanlia be removed from all Marine installations worldwide, a move that comes at a time when 36% of active-duty service members say they have witnessed examples of white nationalism and other racist ideology within their ranks. What do you think?

“I think our military should be allowed to honor their heritage of terrorizing minorities.”

Analisa Mount • Microscope Wholesaler

“This is going to discourage a lot of people from enlisting to serve the Confederacy.” 

Cristobal Norfleet • Cruise Ship Salesman

“Look, no one signs up for the Marines to follow a bunch of strict rules.”

Delmar Medlin • Horse Washer

