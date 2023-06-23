America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Marjorie Taylor Green Calls Lauren Boebert A ‘Little Bitch’ On House Floor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CP) a “little bitch” amid GOP frustration at the Colorado Republicans’ move to try and force a vote on impeaching President Biden. What do you think?

“I can never follow all of the legalese congresspeople use.”

Adam Klemic, Director Of Operations

“I think you need at least 50% of the House to get a resolution officially declaring someone a bitch.”

Nancy Pitts, Coaster Artisan

“The party needs to come together and realize the real ‘little bitch’ is high taxes.”

Dean Trautman, Unemployed