Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) bid $100,000 to win a tube of cherry Chapstick used by Speaker Kevin McCarthy at a short GOP fundraising auction held during a break from debt ceiling negotiations. What do you think?

“I thought Republicans weren’t supposed to pay for things.” Juan Serota, Table Setter

“Hey, it’s her money. She can launder it however she likes.” Hakeem Rayford, Systems Analyst

