Marjorie Taylor Greene Presents Own Tasteful Boudoir Pictures In Congress To Contrast With Hunter Biden’s Un-American Smut

WASHINGTON—Proudly brandishing the enormous poster board for all to see, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reportedly presented her own tasteful boudoir pictures before Congress this week to contrast what she called “Hunter Biden’s un-American smut.” “You don’t simply thrust your genitals in the direction of the camera, like the president’s disgusting son does—no, there’s art to it,” said Greene, who flipped through a series of poster boards in which the congresswoman could be seen sprawled out on a bed wearing a cowboy hat and a corset, standing in a meadow wearing nothing but an American flag, and posing in expensive lace lingerie beside a photoshopped, superimposed leopard. “I paid $1,200 for this boudoir photography session, and that doesn’t even include the tip. Did Hunter Biden rent an Airbnb with a fireplace for the weekend? Did Hunter Biden’s session involve nearly a dozen costume changes along with a professional hair and makeup team? No, because he is nothing but a corrupt pervert.” At press time, Greene added that Hunter Biden’s photographs were barely titillating.

