Mark Wahlberg Claims 9/11 Would’ve Gone Down Differently If He Were In Al-Qaeda

LAS VEGAS—Alleging that he himself would’ve had the power to change the course of the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history, actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg reportedly claimed Tuesday that 9/11 would have gone down differently if he were in al-Qaeda. “I can tell you this: If I were a radical jihadist in one of those planes that day, I would’ve taken down every single building in New York City,” said Ted 2 star Mark Wahlberg, stressing that he easily could have knocked down both the Twin Towers with just his bare hands. “I swear, there would’ve been blood all over the cockpit from where I killed the planes’ pilots before taking out all of New York and Chicago. I wouldn’t even need any help from the other guys, or maybe just my brother Donnie. If bin Laden had hit me up, mark my words, the Pentagon wouldn’t still be standing right now.” At press time, Wahlberg claimed that he would’ve survived the impact of the plane hitting the second tower.

