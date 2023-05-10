Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg competed in his first local jiu-jitsu tournament, announcing on Instagram that he won gold and silver medals. What do you think?
“I remain convinced I could hold his face in a toilet as long as I wanted.”
Ana D’Amico, Solar Energizer
“I feel a lot better about his ability to protect my data.”
Gabe Tapley, Candy Flavorer
“I never thought Mark Zuckerberg could be even more badass.”
Kevin Mendes, Itinerary Approver