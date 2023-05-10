America's Finest News Source.
Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold, Silver Medals In Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg competed in his first local jiu-jitsu tournament, announcing on Instagram that he won gold and silver medals. What do you think?

“I remain convinced I could hold his face in a toilet as long as I wanted.”

Ana D’Amico, Solar Energizer

“I feel a lot better about his ability to protect my data.”

Gabe Tapley, Candy Flavorer

“I never thought Mark Zuckerberg could be even more badass.”

Kevin Mendes, Itinerary Approver