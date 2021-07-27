Marlboro Maker Could Stop Selling Cigarettes In Britain Within 10 Years

Tobacco group Philip Morris International’s CEO claimed the company plans to stop selling cigarettes in the U.K. in the next 10 years, saying “I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind.” What do you think?

“Ten years is plenty of time to get your customers physically addicted to a new product.” Lorna Peasley, Wood Shaver

“As a rule, I only manufacture and distribute cigarettes when I’m drunk.” Miroslav Janković, Educational Puppeteer