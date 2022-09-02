Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, beating former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to become Alaska’s first indigenous member of Congress and flipping a seat held by a Republican for half a century. What do you think?

“Oh great, now I supp ose indigenous people are going to want to make strides everywhere.” Wesley Briseno, Unemployed

“Woah, slow down. It’s supposed to be indigenous man, then five more white men, then indigenous woman.” Connor Echols, Bingo Manager