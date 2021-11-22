Mayor of Cambridge, MD Andrew Bradshaw, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend on Subreddit forums, for which he faces two years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted. What do you think?



“He’s going to need to become governor before he can get away with that kind of behavior.” Abigail Goike • Lobster Boiler

“To be fair, he did make posting revenge porn his signature issue in the election.” Grant Skarnulis • Group Hug Organizer