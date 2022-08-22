A Massachusetts charter school wrote up an 8th grade student for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab, with the school saying it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.” What do you think?

“Well, her choice to we ar it came across as insensitive to Islamophobic people.” Elaine Rosenbaum, Robotics Expert

“Schools should be more considerate with how they discriminate against students based on religion.” Ray Branigan, Cue Card Holder