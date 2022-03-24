Match rolled out a new service called Stir that aims to remove barriers to dating and meet the specific needs of single parents that aren’t typically addressed on mainstream dating apps. What do you think?
“I’m not sure companionship and happiness is right for parents.”
Jeremy Pelt, Goose Escort
Advertisement
“What if you’re a single parent who wants no part of someone else’s dumb kids?”
Carmen Musso, Systems Analyst
“There’s nothing more romantic than rigid scheduling.”
Sheldon Hubbs, Freelance Executive