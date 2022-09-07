A federal study has found that math and reading scores for 9-year-olds in the U.S. fell between 2020 and 2022 by a level not seen in decades, a foreboding sign of the state of American education two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began. What do you think?

“Well, at least their social skills are in the shitter, too.” Andreas Calimeris, Seed Harvester

“Maybe decreasing teachers’ pay will help.” Liam Moffatt, Posture Coach