HUDSON, OH—In an effort to make learning both fun and immersive, local math teacher Carissa Gibbons told reporters Monday that she let students pick out their own Spanish names. “At the beginning of every year, I pass out a list and have the kids pick the new names we’ll use to refer to them in class—they always fight over who gets to be Diego!” said the ninth-grade algebra teacher who described how the students’ faces “lit right up” as they attempted to decide which popular name in Spanish-speaking countries they wanted to use for the remainder of the year. “Algebra can feel a bit dry, so this helps them really engage. Plus, it’s great for perfecting their accents. I’ve gotten some pushback from parents in recent years that the sombrero is inappropriate, but the kids love it.” At press time, Gibbons resumed addressi ng the math class solely in Spanish.