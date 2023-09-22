Matt Eberflus Blames Justin Fields’ Struggles On Incompetent Coaching

CHICAGO—Following the quarterback’s poor performance through the team’s first two games, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus blamed Justin Fields’ struggles Friday on incompetent coaching. “It seems pretty clear to me that it’s the coaching staff’s fault, plain and simple,” said Eberflus, adding that he had no idea what the Bears’ coaches were thinking, but they were obviously wasting Fields’ potential. “The coaches look lost out there. Fields has all the talent in the world, and it’s a shame to see such a subpar coaching staff squander it. They’re going to have to get rid of those coaches before they ruin him for good, and frankly, it doesn’t say much for the GM and front office that they’d allow such clearly inept people to coach this team. If they want Fields to get his season back on track, they’re going to have to clean house fast.” At press time, Eberflus had walked back his comments, instead assigning blame for the quarterback’s poor start on all the Bears’ terrible players.

