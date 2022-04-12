​​Mattel has released its first-ever carbon-neutral toys, starting with Mega Bloks Green Town for preschoolers, as part of an effort to use 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030. What do you think?

“The children who make these must be so proud.” Alyssa King, Viral Blogger

“I’ve been composting my Barbies for years.” Jim Noyola, Benefits Coordinator