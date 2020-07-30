Mattel Unveils Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls

Mattel announced a lineup of four new Barbie dolls, including a presidential candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser, and a voter, which the company hopes will encourage young girls to see themselves in public leadership roles. What do you think?
“No, thanks. I’m a registered Bratz voter.”
Dale Warner • Systems Analyst
“It’s too late, she’ll never make it onto any of the ballots this close to the election.”
Shirley Majors • Memo Stapler
“This is a big win for the very, very strange little girls who dream of being campaign fundraisers.”
Chris Tranchita • New Age Orthodontist