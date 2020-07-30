Mattel Unveils Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls

Mattel announced a lineup of four new Barbie dolls, including a presidential candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser, and a voter, which the company hopes will encourage young girls to see themselves in public leadership roles. What do you think?

“No, thanks . I’m a registered Bratz voter.” Dale Warner • Systems Analyst

“It’s too late, she’ll never make it onto any of the ballots this close to the election.” Shirley Majors • Memo Stapler