Volunteers on the island nation of Mauritius are building floating barriers made of donated human hair, stockings, and sugarcane leaves to help control the spread of oil from a Japanese tanker that ran aground on a reef two weeks ago. What do you think?

“No ecological disa ster is big enough to make me part with my bangs.” Kim Briseno • Cement Engineer

Advertisement

“Once again, the bald have absolutely nothing to contribute to society.” Craig Vesely • Livery Driver’s Assistant