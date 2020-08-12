America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Mauritians Use Hair To Help Contain Oil Spill

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 32
Vol 56 Issue 32Opinion

Volunteers on the island nation of Mauritius are building floating barriers made of donated human hair, stockings, and sugarcane leaves to help control the spread of oil from a Japanese tanker that ran aground on a reef two weeks ago. What do you think?

“No ecological disaster is big enough to make me part with my bangs.”

Kim Briseno • Cement Engineer

Advertisement

“Once again, the bald have absolutely nothing to contribute to society.”

Craig Vesely • Livery Driver’s Assistant

“Gross, so now there’s just a bunch of hair in the ocean?”

Tyler Shaheen • Quilt Restorer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Chicago PD Condemns Black Lives Matter For Creating Violent Vortex Of Wind That Destroyed Property

Suburban Mom Wows Family With Most Androgynous Look Yet

Your Horoscopes — Week Of August 11, 2020

Secret Service Escort Trump From Press Briefing To Fulfill Promise Of Letting President Watch Them Shoot Someone