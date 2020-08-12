Mauritians Use Hair To Help Contain Oil Spill

Volunteers on the island nation of Mauritius are building floating barriers made of donated human hair, stockings, and sugarcane leaves to help control the spread of oil from a Japanese tanker that ran aground on a reef two weeks ago. What do you think?
“No ecological disaster is big enough to make me part with my bangs.”
Kim Briseno • Cement Engineer
“Once again, the bald have absolutely nothing to contribute to society.”
Craig Vesely • Livery Driver’s Assistant
“Gross, so now there’s just a bunch of hair in the ocean?”
Tyler Shaheen • Quilt Restorer