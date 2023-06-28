America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Maury Povich Launches At-Home Paternity Test

Maury Povich, the former host of the longest-running daytime talk show, Maury, is launching his own at-home DNA paternity test company called The Results Are In. What do you think?

“I’d rather my child find out in a publicly humiliating manner.”

Cody Graff, Submersible Mechanic

“I have to give credit to those that didn’t allow this to happen sooner.”

Madeline Cain, Change Counter

“I knew he would outclass Oprah eventually.”

Randy Pollom, Funeral Planner