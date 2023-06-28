Maury Povich Launches At-Home Paternity Test

Maury Povich, the former host of the longest-running daytime talk show, Maury, is launching his own at-home DNA paternity test company called The Results Are In. What do you think?

“I’d rather my child find o ut in a publicly humiliating manner.” Cody Graff, Submersible Mechanic

“I have to give credit to those that didn’t allow this to happen sooner.” Madeline Cain, Change Counter

