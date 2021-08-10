AUSTIN, TX—Having nearly given up on the concept of self development entirely, the last flickering ember of area man Lawrence Tell’s interest in personal growth led him to consider taking up kayaking, sources confirmed Tuesday. “I heard it’s supposed to be a good workout,” said the 33-year-old’s final grasp at getting outside of his comfort zone and trying new things before resigning himself to a life of soul-crushing monotony. “I did it a few times at camp when I was younger and it was pretty fun. Would also be nice to get outdoors and enjoy nature.”After thinking about it some more, Tell decided it was probably too expensive.