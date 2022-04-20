AMES, IA—Alerting consumers to the potential dangers of ingesting the condiment, a Hellmann’s mayonnaise label reportedly warned Wednesday that the product was for external use only. “Warning: Do not ingest!” read the label in part, explaining that the topical condiment could cause adverse reactions if administered orally or anally. “Mayo may result in irritation to sensitive skin, so test the product on a small patch of the skin before applying. Please contact poison control if mayonnaise is consumed. Wash hands thoroughly after contact.” At press time, the mayonnaise was recalled after the deaths of several children.

