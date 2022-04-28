House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Republican lawmakers in a leaked audio recording of a private conference call that then-President Donald Trump had admitted some responsibility for the deadly attack at the Capitol, which he denied until the audio became public. What do you think?

“Was he joking? Sarcasm does n’t always translate on secret recordings.” Liam Moore, Test Tube Organizer

Advertisement

“I’d be so embarrassed if my recorded phone calls about overthrowing a democracy were ever made public.” Curt Garden, Fitness Critic