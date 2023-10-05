McCarthy Becomes First Speaker Removed By U.S. House Vote

The House voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker, marking the first time in history that a speaker has been removed this way. What do you think?
“This GOP defeat is a real victory for the GOP.”
Paul Garcia, Load Hoister
“Things will be much better run once the Republicans regain control of the House.”
Leif Marteau, Embalming Enthusiast
“Someday, his complete lack of accomplishments will be appreciated.”
Denise Alvarez, Log Grader