McConnell Hospitalized After Fall At Dinner Event In D.C. Hotel

Eighty-one-year-old Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion after tripping during a private dinner event at a D.C. hotel and remains hospitalized “for a few days of observation and treatment.” What do you think?
“Thankfully he’ll receive the premium healthcare he’s fought so hard to deny everyone else.”
Omar Shearer, Score Adjuster
“Just think how much worse it could have been if this happened to one of the older Senators.”
Roger Morant, Unemployed
“I hope they remember to dock his pay for the hours he misses at work.”
Janae Carlson, Jump Measurer