McConnell Opposes Partisan January 6 Commission

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition to forming an independent commission that would investigate the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol and make recommendations to prevent another insurrection. What do you think?

“Let it go, man, that insurrection was weeks ago.” Ben Nesbitt, Dance Therapist

“I wish people would stop politicizing the fact that Republicans in Congress aided the insurrection.” Breanna Thorne, Failure Estimator