McDonald’s and Starbucks are shutting down their restaurants and cafés in Russia, and Coca-Cola is suspending its operations there in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. What do you think?

“I’m glad these corporat ions are limiting the number of countries where they’re exploiting workers.” August Nisbet, Portfolio Organizer

“Service at the Yekaterinburg Starbucks was hit or miss anyways.” Jared Gradwell, Vacancy Filler