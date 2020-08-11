America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

McDonald’s Sues Ousted CEO Alleging Relationships With Staffers

Vol 56 Issue 32Opinion

McDonald’s is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook to recover $42 million in stock-based benefits and $670,000 in severance pay after an investigation found Easterbrook destroyed evidence and lied about sexual relationships with several employees. What do you think?

“That’s why it’s never good to get your love life mixed up with hamburgers.”

Solomon Boyd • Systems Analyst

“Big deal. I fuck in McDonald’s all the time.”

Shauna KlimekJunior Detective

“It must be weird for McDonald’s to be the ones demanding their money back for once.”

Henry TurkZine Publisher

