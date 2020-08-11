McDonald’s Sues Ousted CEO Alleging Relationships With Staffers

McDonald’s is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook to recover $42 million in stock-based benefits and $670,000 in severance pay after an investigation found Easterbrook destroyed evidence and lied about sexual relationships with several employees. What do you think?
“That’s why it’s never good to get your love life mixed up with hamburgers.”
Solomon Boyd • Systems Analyst
“Big deal. I fuck in McDonald’s all the time.”
Shauna Klimek • Junior Detective
“It must be weird for McDonald’s to be the ones demanding their money back for once.”
Henry Turk • Zine Publisher