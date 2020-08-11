McDonald’s Sues Ousted CEO Alleging Relationships With Staffers

McDonald’s is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook to recover $42 million in stock-based benefits and $670,000 in severance pay after an investigation found Easterbrook destroyed evidence and lied about sexual relationships with several employees. What do you think?

“That’s wh y it’s never good to get your love life mixed up with hamburgers.” Solomon Boyd • Systems Analyst

“Big deal. I fuck in McDonald’s all the time.” Shauna Klimek • Junior Detective