McDonald’s has announced it will be offering a new boxed meal for adults that will include a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets, drink, fries, and a collectible McDonald’s character figurine made in partnership with the streetwear brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market. What do you think?

“Fourth quarter earnings not l ooking so good, huh?” Wiley Shuptrine, Systems Analyst

“It’s the only thing that will get me to stop crying in Walmart.” Charles Blumberg, County Sheriff