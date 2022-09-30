McDonald’s has announced it will be offering a new boxed meal for adults that will include a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets, drink, fries, and a collectible McDonald’s character figurine made in partnership with the streetwear brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market. What do you think?
“Fourth quarter earnings not looking so good, huh?”
Wiley Shuptrine, Systems Analyst
“It’s the only thing that will get me to stop crying in Walmart.”
Charles Blumberg, County Sheriff
“Hopefully they sell it at an adult price.”
Elin Mega, Ergonomics Technician