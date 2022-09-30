BAYONNE, NJ—As he counted aloud his 30 chest compressions and puffed out his cheeks to blow big breaths into the corpse’s mouth, sources confirmed Friday that area paramedic Paul Mohr was putting on a whole show for the family watching him perform CPR on their dead relative. “No! Stay with me,” said Mohr, reportedly hamming it up for the sake of his audience as he tried to convince them their loved one, whom he was ostensibly attempting to revive, had not in fact been dead for 15 minutes. “Breathe, damn you! Breathe! Your family needs you!” According to reports, Mohr then grabbed a defibrillator that wasn’t plugged in, shouted for everyone to stand back, and pretended to administer electric shocks to the motionless body, having noticed the dead man’s family was starting to lose interest.