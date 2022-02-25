A medical student in India was caught cheating with a cellphone connected to a micro-bluetooth device surgically implanted into his ear, with officials saying it was the student’s final attempt to pass the exam after repeatedly failing it. What do you think?

“Back in my day, we had to implant a whole textbook.” Doris Bagley, Propaganda Copy editor

“I would never be able to trust a doctor who can’t properly cheat.” Randy Brooks, Systems Analyst