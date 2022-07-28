The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, making it the third largest lottery jackpot in history. What do you think?

“There must be something wrong with the money if it’s gone this long without any take rs.” Chuck McIntosh, Unemployed

“Buying a lottery ticket is a stupid, futile waste of money. You gotta buy at least two to have a chance.” Brandon Han, Circus Recruiter