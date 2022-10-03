Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has launched a mental health resources website called Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too that includes links to organizations, numbers for helplines, and ways fans can find nearby therapists. What do you think?
“I prefer the old-school days when Tupac screamed resources at you from the stage.”
Christy Hughes, Stucco Mason
Watch
“This website will help a lot of people for the four months it’s operational.”
Elijah Hampton, Log Stacker
“I wish websites like this existed for people more into classic rock.”
Rodney Molla, Systems Analyst