The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

The Onion's Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Following the couple’s high-profile marriage and and ensuing exit from their positions as working royals, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have opened up about what it’s really like to be a member of the royal family. The Onion spoke to the pair about their current projects, parenthood, and life outside the royal circle.

The Onion: "Sorry, we should've prepared better for this interview. Who are you again?"

The Onion: “Sorry, we should’ve prepared better for this interview. Who are you again?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “We both used to be briefcase girls on Deal Or No Deal.”

The Onion: "So which one is Harry and which one of you is Meghan?"

The Onion: “So which one is Harry and which one of you is Meghan?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Hahaha! We get that all the time.”

The Onion: "Harry, in your book, you write that it was Kate and William who convinced you to wear a Nazi costume to a costume party. Have they disputed that account?"

The Onion: “Harry, in your book, you write that it was Kate and William who convinced you to wear a Nazi costume to a costume party. Have they disputed that account?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “Wait, he wore what?!”

The Onion: "Harry, what are you looking forward to most about going back home?"

The Onion: “Harry, what are you looking forward to most about going back home?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Murdering everyone in my family and seizing the throne.”

The Onion: "Meghan, what's the real reason you're skipping King Charles' coronation?"

The Onion: “Meghan, what’s the real reason you’re skipping King Charles’ coronation?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “I thought it was pretty clear that the real reason is that he’s a dumb bitch.”

The Onion: "Harry, what was it like growing up so unimaginably wealthy?"

The Onion: “Harry, what was it like growing up so unimaginably wealthy?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Well, I wouldn’t consider us ‘wealthy’ per se. Maybe just comfortable.”

The Onion: "Has it been difficult transitioning to life without the support of the crown?"

The Onion: “Has it been difficult transitioning to life without the support of the crown?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Financially, it’s been a bit of a strain, but with our $100 million Netflix deal and some DoorDashing on the weekends, we manage to make it work.”

The Onion: "How has the color of your skin changed how people perceive you?"

The Onion: “How has the color of your skin changed how people perceive you?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “People often see my pale skin and think I’m very sick, potentially that I’ll die immediately. And I have to explain that this isn’t right.”

The Onion: "Meghan, you're essentially living every little girl's dream, huh?"

The Onion: “Meghan, you’re essentially living every little girl’s dream, huh?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “As a child, I grew up wishing I could be imprisoned by dozens of inbred lunatics who distrust me because I have darker skin, so yeah, it’s been amazing!”

The Onion: "We asked each of you to guess who the other's celebrity crush is. Let's find out what you said."

The Onion: “We asked each of you to guess who the other’s celebrity crush is. Let’s find out what you said.”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “I know this. Meghan has been issued a hall pass for her crush, Idris Elba. At least he’s an Englishman!”

Meghan: “And Harry has the same hall pass for Prince William, which he’s used many, many, many times.”

The Onion: "So, Meghan, are you a natural redhead?"

The Onion: “So, Meghan, are you a natural redhead?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “What? No. What a stupid fucking question.”

The Onion: "Who is your favorite actress on Suits?"

The Onion: “Who is your favorite actress on Suits?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “I don’t know her name, but she was a background extra in the season-one episode ‘Tricks Of The Trade.’”

The Onion: "When did you know you were pregnant with Archie?"

The Onion: “When did you know you were pregnant with Archie?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “I was in England and was nauseous all the time. Throwing up from morning until night. Always queasy. So when I started feeling better, I knew something was up.”

The Onion: "Is parenthood what you expected?"

The Onion: “Is parenthood what you expected?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “It’s definitely more hands-on than I expected, seeing as we employ about one-twentieth of the housekeeping staff we’d have at Buckingham.”

Meghan: “Motherhood is much more lucrative than I thought.”

The Onion: "Any plans for another baby?"

The Onion: “Any plans for another baby?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “Harry’s piece of the pie is shrinking rapidly. Why slice it into even smaller parts?”

The Onion: How are you teaching your children about the monarchy?

The Onion: How are you teaching your children about the monarchy?

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “By creating an impenetrable palace of lies in a wealthy, walled-off community where our children can never meet anyone outside the 1%.”

The Onion: "How do you feel about your father ascending to the British throne?"

The Onion: “How do you feel about your father ascending to the British throne?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “I don’t think he is—”

Harry: “Sorry, I think that was addressed to me?”

Meghan: “No, I’m pretty sure it wasn’t. The interviewer was looking directly at me. So, yeah, you’re confused. You’re making yourself look foolish. Did you research me at all, you idiot?”

The Onion: "Meghan, what is your full royal name?"

The Onion: “Meghan, what is your full royal name?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “Duchess Tippleworth von Hagglesnotch, Duchess of Sussex.”

The Onion: "And Harry, what is your full royal name?

The Onion: “And Harry, what is your full royal name?

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Big H.”

The Onion: "How many people would have to die for you to become king and queen?"

The Onion: “How many people would have to die for you to become king and queen?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Every single person in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, and Turks and Caicos.”

The Onion: "Harry, is it true that you can't sit with the other royals during King Charles' coronation?"

The Onion: “Harry, is it true that you can’t sit with the other royals during King Charles’ coronation?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Yes, they’ve set an electrified cage off to the side where I will sit naked until it is over.”

The Onion: "Which part of your family's heritage are you most proud of, Harry, the murder or the rape?"

The Onion: “Which part of your family’s heritage are you most proud of, Harry, the murder or the rape?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “I honestly don’t see why you can’t have both!”

The Onion: "What do you miss most about your grandmother, Queen Elizabeth?"

The Onion: “What do you miss most about your grandmother, Queen Elizabeth?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “I miss when we’d wake up in the morning and there she’d be, paintbrush in her hand, trying to paint Meghan white.”

The Onion: "Do you have any silly stories about something funny the Queen did once?"

The Onion: “Do you have any silly stories about something funny the Queen did once?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan “When she was concerned about the race of our child maybe?”

Harry: “Or how about when she killed my mom?”

The Onion: "When did you decide to move to the States?"

The Onion: “When did you decide to move to the States?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “I saw an ad on Craigslist for a really great apartment that was super cheap and just knew we had to have it. It turned out to be a scam, and they stole my $1,500 deposit, but it definitely got us interested in moving there.”

The Onion: "Meghan, your first job was at a frozen yogurt place called Humphrey Yogart—"

The Onion: “Meghan, your first job was at a frozen yogurt place called Humphrey Yogart—”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “How do you know that? Are you a stalker or something? Oh my God, Harry, call the police. This person is fucking insane. I was 13, you pervert.”

The Onion: "What kind of philanthropy are you interested in?"

The Onion: “What kind of philanthropy are you interested in?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Our foundation supplies trips to the water park for the incontinent.”

The Onion: "Favorite sex position?"

The Onion: “Favorite sex position?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry and Meghan: “The chuffed lorry.”

The Onion: "Having an American publication interview you is pretty fucking grim, huh?"

The Onion: “Having an American publication interview you is pretty fucking grim, huh?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Yeah, there’s really no reason why any of you lot should care about us, and yet here we are.”

The Onion: "Is there a weird British word for 'hammer'?"

The Onion: “Is there a weird British word for ‘hammer’?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Nope, we don’t think so.”

The Onion: "Meghan, would you agree with the royal family's labeling of you as 'difficult'?"

The Onion: “Meghan, would you agree with the royal family’s labeling of you as ‘difficult’?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan: “Yes, but I’m used to the American English word for it, which is ‘Black.’”

The Onion: "Find Great Britain on the map."

The Onion: “Find Great Britain on the map.”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Meghan And Harry

Harry: “Pass.”

Meghan: “Pass.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

