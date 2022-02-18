A recent report found that the winning bid in the auction for former first lady Melania Trump’s NFT came from a virtual wallet that belongs to the same organization that launched the project, suggesting the $185,000 bid came from Trump herself. What do you think?

“It takes money to make money.” Carlos Brill, Fad Creator

“People hate to see a successful woman investing in herself.” Lupe Plitsas, Systems Analyst