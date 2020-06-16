Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup Before Moving Into White House

According to a forthcoming book, the first lady refused to move into the White House until her prenuptial agreement was renegotiated to include a proper inheritance and dual Slovenian-American citizenship for her son Barron, so he could one day work for the Trump Organization in Europe. What do you think?
“I always thought she was the smarter daughter.”
Douglas Schlapp • Laundry Professional
“So which half of the country would she get?”
Kingsley DeTrempe • Envelope Licker
“I just hope Barron appreciates what U.S. taxpayers did for him.”
Claire Zweig • Systems Analyst