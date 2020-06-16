America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup Before Moving Into White House

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 24
Vol 56 Issue 24Opinion

According to a forthcoming book, the first lady refused to move into the White House until her prenuptial agreement was renegotiated to include a proper inheritance and dual Slovenian-American citizenship for her son Barron, so he could one day work for the Trump Organization in Europe. What do you think?

“I always thought she was the smarter daughter.”

Douglas SchlappLaundry Professional

Advertisement

“So which half of the country would she get?”

Kingsley DeTrempeEnvelope Licker

“I just hope Barron appreciates what U.S. taxpayers did for him.”

Claire Zweig • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Quiet City Streets Allow Neighborhood Residents To Hear The Natural Sounds Of Couples’ Blow-Out Fights

‘Paw Patrol’ Writers Defend Episode Where German Shepherd Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Lab 17 Times In Back

‘So, It Means Making The Police Lose Their Homes And Forcing Them To Get A Divorce?’ Says Nation Still Struggling To Understand How Defunding The Police Works

Passing Lane