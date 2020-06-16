According to a forthcoming book, the first lady refused to move into the White House until her prenuptial agreement was renegotiated to include a proper inheritance and dual Slovenian-American citizenship for her son Barron, so he could one day work fo r the Trump Organization in Europe. What do you think?

“I always thought she was the smarter daughter.” Douglas Schlapp • Laundry Professional

“So which half of the country would she get?” Kingsley DeTrempe • Envelope Licker

“I just hope Barron appreciates what U.S. taxpayers did for him.” Claire Zweig • Systems Analyst