Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has a notoriously rich, famous, and glamorous group of friends most commonly referred to as her “squad.” The Onion asked current and former squad members what they thought of her new romance with football player Travis Kelce, and this is what they said.
Lorde, Musician
“He seems relatively normal for a guy who has a podcast.”
Jack Antonoff, Music Producer
“She should tread carefully. What if he writes a football game about her?”
Martha Hunt, Model
“He’s bigger than the others. The hive will have extra nourishment.”
Lana Del Ray, Musician
“He’s one of the more helpful State Farm employees she’s dated.”
Selena Gomez, Singer And Actor
“Everyone deserves to find true, cross-promotional love.”
Hailee Steinfeld, Actor
“It’s cool how he hasn’t said anything blatantly racist in a super public forum.”
Phoebe Bridgers, Musician
“I looked into his soul and saw nothing but darkness and Gatorade.”
Ed Sheeran, Musician
“It’s heartening to know the good-looking athlete can still get the girl well into adulthood.”
Karlie Kloss, Model
“He’s somehow the most diverse person she’s ever dated.”
Selena Gomez, Singer And Actor
“Hey, two more spare kidneys around is fine by me.”
Lena Dunham, Writer And Director
“He was pretty chill when I tattooed his dog without asking.”
Gigi Hadid, Model
“Because of him, I learned what Kansas City is.”
Sophie Turner, Actor
“Nothing soothes the sting of a painful and public divorce like being asked about your best friend’s new relationship.”
Blake Lively, Actor
“The squad will provide comment upon reaching the two-thirds voting majority required to ratify a boyfriend.”
Alana Haim, Musician
“He is large, which will make him very easy to find if we ever lose him in an airport, mall, or amusement park.”
Andrea Swift, Mother Of Taylor Swift
“I swear to God, if someone brings up Taylor Swift again, I’m going to jump out my window.”
Cara Delevingne, Model
“He’s a famous football player, and I wonder how she’ll handle the spotlight.”
Antoni Porowski, TV Personality
“Until she tells me what to think, I have no opinion.”