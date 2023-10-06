Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

Entertainment

Members Of Taylor Swift's Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has a notoriously rich, famous, and glamorous group of friends most commonly referred to as her “squad.” The Onion asked current and former squad members what they thought of her new romance with football player Travis Kelce, and this is what they said.

Lorde, Musician

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“He seems relatively normal for a guy who has a podcast.”

Jack Antonoff, Music Producer

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“She should tread carefully. What if he writes a football game about her?”

Martha Hunt, Model

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“He’s bigger than the others. The hive will have extra nourishment.”

Lana Del Ray, Musician

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“He’s one of the more helpful State Farm employees she’s dated.”

Selena Gomez, Singer And Actor

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“Everyone deserves to find true, cross-promotional love.”

Hailee Steinfeld, Actor

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“It’s cool how he hasn’t said anything blatantly racist in a super public forum.”

Phoebe Bridgers, Musician

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“I looked into his soul and saw nothing but darkness and Gatorade.”

Ed Sheeran, Musician

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“It’s heartening to know the good-looking athlete can still get the girl well into adulthood.”

Karlie Kloss, Model

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“He’s somehow the most diverse person she’s ever dated.”

Selena Gomez, Singer And Actor

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“Hey, two more spare kidneys around is fine by me.”

Lena Dunham, Writer And Director

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“He was pretty chill when I tattooed his dog without asking.”

Gigi Hadid, Model

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“Because of him, I learned what Kansas City is.”

Sophie Turner, Actor

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“Nothing soothes the sting of a painful and public divorce like being asked about your best friend’s new relationship.”

Blake Lively, Actor

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“The squad will provide comment upon reaching the two-thirds voting majority required to ratify a boyfriend.”

Alana Haim, Musician

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“He is large, which will make him very easy to find if we ever lose him in an airport, mall, or amusement park.”

Andrea Swift, Mother Of Taylor Swift

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“I swear to God, if someone brings up Taylor Swift again, I’m going to jump out my window.”

Cara Delevingne, Model

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“He’s a famous football player, and I wonder how she’ll handle the spotlight.”

Antoni Porowski, TV Personality

Image for article titled Members Of Taylor Swift’s Squad Explain What They Think Of Travis Kelce

“Until she tells me what to think, I have no opinion.”

