Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

Opinion

Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

Following a recent TikTok trend that revealed men frequently think about the Roman Empire, The Onion asked men to explain why they are obsessed with the Roman Empire, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Liam Harris, Electrician

Liam Harris, Electrician

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“They didn’t have electricity back then! So just think how easy my job would be. Oh man, I’d just be kicking back and eating bonbons all day long.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Derek Friar, Chemical Engineer

Derek Friar, Chemical Engineer

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Well, the other 90% of the time I’m thinking about Nazis, and this seems more socially acceptable.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

William Martinez, Architect

William Martinez, Architect

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“I have a getting-stabbed-then-fed-to-the-lions fetish.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Joe Kleypas, Database Administrator

Joe Kleypas, Database Administrator

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Look, thinking about aqueducts beats shooting up a grocery store due to the mental illness I refuse to acknowledge I have.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Steve Barrett, Bartender

Steve Barrett, Bartender

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“It’s how I explain all the male communal baths I’ve been hosting to my wife.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Vincent Barnes, Insurance Broker

Vincent Barnes, Insurance Broker

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Have you ever had a really good carbonara? I mean, come on.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Robert Bogen, Sales Manager

Robert Bogen, Sales Manager

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“My wife bought me a book about the Roman Empire and now I have to pretend to be obsessed so I don’t hurt her feelings.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

John Le, Nutritionist

John Le, Nutritionist

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“It’s my favorite fantasy world, just behind Narnia.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Daniel Wilson, Firefighter

Daniel Wilson, Firefighter

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Something about a glass of port, a roaring fire, and Edward Gibbon’s elegant prose in The Decline And Fall Of The Roman Empire just makes me cum like a fucking jackhammer every time.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Robert Foret, Teacher

Robert Foret, Teacher

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“I think it’s so cool how their bodies were made of marble.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Carson Pell, Mail Carrier

Carson Pell, Mail Carrier

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“My dad won’t make eye contact with me unless I’m talking about that or industrial manufacturing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bryce Patrick, Technical Writer

Bryce Patrick, Technical Writer

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Autism.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Paul LeRoy, Historian

Paul LeRoy, Historian

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“The Roman Empire is certainly one of the most fascinating periods of human history, which is why I decided to get a PhD studying its culinary customs and—wait, why are you asking me about this? Aw shit, did this become a weird men’s rights thing? Fuck.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Lance Dewar, Lab Assistant

Lance Dewar, Lab Assistant

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Whenever I mention it around women, their ears immediately begin to bleed.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sheldon Briere, Marketing Specialist

Sheldon Briere, Marketing Specialist

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“If men didn’t want to be a dad, they could leave the baby on the side of the road to be picked up by someone who wanted a slave, and people didn’t make as big a deal about it as they do now.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hudson Davis, Plumber

Hudson Davis, Plumber

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Normal back then to have sex with a horse.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bill Early, Project Coordinator

Bill Early, Project Coordinator

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“I’d probably be a pretty good gladiator, or lion.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

James Tilden, Classics Department Chair

James Tilden, Classics Department Chair

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“I don’t know, man, I just kind of picked a major at random when I was a teenager and now this is my thing forever.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

James Sherman, Mason

James Sherman, Mason

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“I’ve been hooked ever since I found out incest is a big part of stoicism.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Evan Hoffman, Unemployed

Evan Hoffman, Unemployed

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“My girlfriend said I had to pretend to be for a video thing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tucker Irwin, Unemployed

Tucker Irwin, Unemployed

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Today’s weakling cucks would have no fucking clue about how to build aqueducts.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Murray Hooks, Janitor

Murray Hooks, Janitor

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“I often wonder if they ever used the brushes on top of their helmets to clean up messes.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jason Gamble, Radiologist

Jason Gamble, Radiologist

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“My brother-in-law hit me with a bat as a hilarious prank, and now I think it’s 27 B.C.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dennis Meyer, Dairy Farmer

Dennis Meyer, Dairy Farmer

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Got bored of thinking about ISIS all day.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Isabela Volpi, Account Executive

Isabela Volpi, Account Executive

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Sorry, I’m a woman, and therefore here by mistake. I don’t have anything to say about the Roman Empire, as I’ve internalized society’s bizarre assertion that only men can be interested in history.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tony DiSarro, Athletic Trainer

Tony DiSarro, Athletic Trainer

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“They invented the internet.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Roy Stanton, Martial Arts Instructor

Roy Stanton, Martial Arts Instructor

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“I study all historical forms of battle so I am ready if my teen karate dojo ever goes to war with a rival teen karate dojo.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Emil Coombs, Laborer

Emil Coombs, Laborer

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Every time I’m stuck in traffic for an hour on a road that connects two major cities, I think, ‘Wow, they made this possible.’”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Justin Underwood, Professor

Justin Underwood, Professor

Image for article titled Men Explain Why They Are Obsessed With The Roman Empire

“Child brides.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

Most Popular College Major In Every State

Christians Explain Why Jesus Was Too Liberal

Back To Homepage

Advertisement