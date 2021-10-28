A judge has ruled that the men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest last year could be referred to as “rioters” or “looters” during the trial, but not as “victims.” What do you think?

“With the stig ma on his name, we probably shouldn’t call him ‘Kyle Rittenhouse’ either.” Jamilah Rae, Freelance Admirer

“Good call, acknowledging the fact that Rittenhouse killed those men would be biased in their favor.” Travis Runnels, Gallantry Instructor