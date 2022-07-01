Urologists say that men are rushing to get vasectomies in the wake of abortion bans in several states, with some clinics seeing a 300% to 400% spike in people looking to receive consultations for the reversible male sterilization procedure. What do you think?
“I’d do anything to ease the pain and injustice of wearing a condom.”
Jake Elsden, Militia Treasurer
“Huh? What do men have to do with pregnancy?”
Stephen Blackburn, Systems Analyst
“I never would have supported overturning Roe v. Wade if I had known that it would affect men.”
Cassandra Leigh, Ottoman Designer
