Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

Opinion

Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

Following a slew of rape and sexual assault allegations against the actor, comedian, and podcast host, a number of men’s rights activists defended Russell Brand.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Oscar Brookshire, Gamer

Oscar Brookshire, Gamer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Well, why didn’t they just say ‘yes’ in the first place?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gregory Marsh, Animal Control Officer

Gregory Marsh, Animal Control Officer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“He waved his hands enough in that video for me to consider him innocent.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Peter Hassendorf, Executive Administrator

Peter Hassendorf, Executive Administrator

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“The Big Pharma companies made him assault those women!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Graham Davies, Energy Broker

Graham Davies, Energy Broker

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“I always side with the hairball.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Abel Smith, Software Engineer

Abel Smith, Software Engineer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“I didn’t need to hear even one word of the story to know they’re all liars.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Raleigh Whittacker, Accountant

Raleigh Whittacker, Accountant

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Why does the media always slander rich white men in power? Why not poor men of color?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Brian Yarborough, Phlebotomist

Brian Yarborough, Phlebotomist

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Okay, so I’m going to say, ‘Where’s the evidence,’ and then you’re going to present some evidence, and then I’m going to say, ‘Innocent until proven guilty!’ and then you’re going to explain that only applies directly to criminal trials, and then I’m just going to make a violent threat against you.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Steve Yi, Entrepreneur

Steve Yi, Entrepreneur

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“My hope is that if I defend Russell Brand from his rape allegations online, he’ll turn around and do the same thing for me one day.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Austin Chambers, Cybersecurity Analyst

Austin Chambers, Cybersecurity Analyst

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Since when would a podcast host do anything wrong?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Andrew Tate, Trafficker

Andrew Tate, Trafficker

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“I would stake my reputation on the fact that Russell Brand is a good man.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Marty Johanssen, Music Producer

Marty Johanssen, Music Producer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Look, I don’t know what to tell you, I love sexual assault and I hate women, and that’s just how it is.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dave Johnson, Blogger

Dave Johnson, Blogger

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Aw, man! No one ever tells me when there’s a penis out and about to admire until after the fact.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gus Sanderson, Programmer

Gus Sanderson, Programmer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“It’s so annoying. This is exactly what women did with Bill Cosby: honestly stating what happened to them and getting a guilty person arrested.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cameron Bell, HVAC Technician

Cameron Bell, HVAC Technician

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“They say the assaults happened between 2006 and 2013, but Russell Brand wasn’t even born until 2019.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Will Frith, Twitch Streamer

Will Frith, Twitch Streamer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“How many men need to be persecuted before one woman goes to jail?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Casey Joubert, Electrician

Casey Joubert, Electrician

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“The Deep State will say anything to prevent him from winning the presidency again.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

John Stansky, Used Car Dealer

John Stansky, Used Car Dealer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Unfortunately, I find Russell’s voice extremely annoying and really don’t enjoy his acting. So I’ll have to threaten the lives of these women based on principle alone.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Alton Palmer, Professor

Alton Palmer, Professor

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“I teach a whole course on the tendency of sluts to ask for it, regret it, and get rich off it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Russell Brand, Comedian

Russell Brand, Comedian

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“I promise you that I did rape those teenagers. I mean I didn’t. I didn’t rape those teenagers...phew, close one, Russell. You almost publicly admitted that you raped all those teenagers, which obviously happened.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Derrick Holden, Web Designer

Derrick Holden, Web Designer

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Seriously? The guy who always plays horny, egotistical Lotharios who don’t like to hear the word ‘no’ in movies? Damn.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gumball, Cat

Gumball, Cat

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Women lie. Also, meow.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mitchell Nelson, Golf Instructor

Mitchell Nelson, Golf Instructor

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Outside of raping all those people, name one thing Russell Brand did wrong.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mario Guterres, Shelving Supplier

Mario Guterres, Shelving Supplier

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“Does no one ever learn? Do people not realize the horrible comeback special this is going to provoke out of the man?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gene Sawyer, Columnist

Gene Sawyer, Columnist

Image for article titled Men’s Rights Activists Defend Russell Brand

“His long hair and tight pants make him too feminine for me to view him with any empathy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk

Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Bill Maher

Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

Back To Homepage

Advertisement