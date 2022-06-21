WASHINGTON—Noting that such behavior pointed to a textbook diagnosis of the psychological disorder, Georgetown University mental health researchers released a study Tuesday warning that the lack of purpose, accomplishments, and all-around drive among the nation’s Democratic leaders could be a sign they are depressed. “Sadly, the inability to accomplish basic daily tasks such as passing bills or articulating any clear sense of what they’re doing in Congress suggests the party’s leadership is going through a major depressive episode,” said psychologist and study co-author Harold Rubenstein, adding that an especially worrying sign was that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden seemed to have lost virtually all interest in past favorite activities like talking down to blue-collar voters and grandstanding over racial progress. “It often seems as if they’re simply going through the motions when they putter around the Senate floor and discuss passing common-sense gun control. Honestly, you look into the eyes of Majority Leader Schumer or Vice President Harris, and it’s unclear if they even see a reason to be alive anymore.” The researchers added that GOP leaders such as Mitch McConnell appeared to be more self-actualized and assured of their purpose in life than ever.