Subscribe
American Voices

Mercenary Leader Claims He Was Not Trying To Overthrow Putin

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group that mounted a brief uprising against Russia over the weekend denies that he had any intention of seizing power with his march on Moscow and only wanted to protest against Russian military leadership. What do you think?

“We’ve all had some wild weekends that we regret.”

Katie Garland, Relationship Analyst 

“I hope this doesn’t lead to people feeling like mercenaries can’t be trusted.”

Stanley Boyea, Furniture Reinforcer

“Right, I’m sure it was just one of those pro-government coups.”

Tim Zoellner, Unemployed