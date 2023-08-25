Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group that started a short-lived mutiny against the Russian government two months ago, is believed to have been killed in a plane crash. What do you think?

“Man, does Putin have goo d luck or what?” Jeremiah Zeller, Glitter Specialist

“At this time, my thoughts are with the mercenary community.” Kara Graczyk, Getaway Driver

