American Voices

Mercenary Leader Prigozhin Presumed Dead In Plane Crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group that started a short-lived mutiny against the Russian government two months ago, is believed to have been killed in a plane crash. What do you think?

“Man, does Putin have good luck or what?”

Jeremiah Zeller, Glitter Specialist

“At this time, my thoughts are with the mercenary community.”

Kara Graczyk, Getaway Driver

“This is why you have to finish your coups.”

Patrick Weigel, Unemployed