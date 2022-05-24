Meta has reportedly told employees that they cannot talk about abortion on Workplace, its internal version of Facebook, because it could create a “hostile work environment,” leaving people “feeling like they’re being targeted based on their gender or religion.” What do you think?

“But what if it’s ne wsworthy and good for engagement?” Edna Carr, Flaw Identifier

“It’s crazy how some people just won’t shut up about fundamental rights being taken away.” Ken Tedeschi, Banquet Organizer

“Man, that’s my go-to ice breaker.” Dwight Ippolito, Unemployed