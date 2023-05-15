A metallic object believed to be a meteorite punched a hole in the roof of a central New Jersey home, the black, potato-sized rock still warm when the family who owned the home discovered it. What do you think?

“What was the met eorite’s BAC?” Dewar Therrien, Printer Repairman

“Sometimes the universe gives you a sign that it’s time to leave New Jersey.” Topher Craft, Paranormal Investigator

