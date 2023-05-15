A metallic object believed to be a meteorite punched a hole in the roof of a central New Jersey home, the black, potato-sized rock still warm when the family who owned the home discovered it. What do you think?
“What was the meteorite’s BAC?”
Dewar Therrien, Printer Repairman
Watch
Nation’s Mothers Describe How Nice It Would Be If You Lived Closer
Share
“Sometimes the universe gives you a sign that it’s time to leave New Jersey.”
Topher Craft, Paranormal Investigator
Advertisement
“I bet it was some punk kids who live in the galaxy next door.”
Rita Belk, Fishmonger