Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for women’s health and human rights advocates in the conservative Catholic country, just as parts of the United States enact tougher laws against the practice. What do you think?

“I knew I should have paid more attention during Spanish class.” Maisha Delarosa, Dance Therapist

“This will only encourage people to cross the border seeking our oppressive legislation.” Giacomo Perry, Go Fish Dealer