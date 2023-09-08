America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Mexico Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Mexico’s Supreme Court has thrown out all federal criminal penalties for abortion, ruling that national laws prohibiting the procedure violate women’s rights in a sweeping decision that extended Latin America’s trend of widening abortion access. What do you think?

“Sounds like someone forgot to bribe their justices.” 

Preston Lee, Buffet Critic

Watch
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 08, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Economy Collapses After 10-Year-Old Boy Spends Entire U.S. GDP On Fortnite Skins
Yesterday
Hims Offers New Dunce Cap For Men Who Can’t Get Hard
Tuesday 11:37AM

“Great, now they’re taking jobs from American abortionists.”

Tanya Cavina, Blister Healer

Advertisement

“I hope pregnant Texans are good at swimming.”

Humberto Antunez, Systems Analyst