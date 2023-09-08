Mexico’s Supreme Court has thrown out all federal criminal penalties for abortion, ruling that national laws prohibiting the procedure violate women’s rights in a sweeping decision that extended Latin America’s trend of widening abortion access. What do you think?

“Sounds like someone forgot to bribe their justices.” Preston Lee, Buffet Critic

“Great, now they’re taking jobs from American abortionists.” Tanya Cavina, Blister Healer

Advertisement