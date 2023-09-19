America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

MGM Ransomware Attack Shuts Down Resorts Systems In Vegas

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Over a dozen MGM Hotels & Casinos have had to shut down operations after a cyberattack on its computer systems left the resort chain vulnerable, with outages impacting ATMs, slot machines, restaurants, and digital room keys. What do you think?

“Just shows you how delicate our nation’s buffet infrastructure is at the end of the day.”

Alexander Galea, Unemployed

Watch
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 15, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ron DeSantis Booed Off Stage After Flashing His Stomach
Wednesday 10:25AM
Department Of Transportation Announces $1 Billion Investment In Horses
September 11, 2023

“Hopefully everyone can take this time to enjoy the natural beauty of the strip.”

Bernice Reichardt, Pamphlet Distributor

Advertisement

“I guess my marriage will hang on a bit longer then.”

Curtis Alene, Pretzel Braider