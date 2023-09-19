MGM Ransomware Attack Shuts Down Resorts Systems In Vegas

Over a dozen MGM Hotels & Casinos have had to shut down operations after a cyberattack on its computer systems left the resort chain vulnerable, with outages impacting ATMs, slot machines, restaurants, and digital room keys. What do you think?
“Just shows you how delicate our nation’s buffet infrastructure is at the end of the day.”
Alexander Galea, Unemployed
Watch
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 15, 2023
Share
“Hopefully everyone can take this time to enjoy the natural beauty of the strip.”
Bernice Reichardt, Pamphlet Distributor
Advertisement
“I guess my marriage will hang on a bit longer then.”
Curtis Alene, Pretzel Braider