Over a dozen MGM Hotels & Casinos have had to shut down operations after a cyberattack on its computer systems left the resort chain vulnerable, with outages impacting ATMs, slot machines, restaurants, and digital room keys. What do you think?

“Just shows you how deli cate our nation’s buffet infrastructure is at the end of the day.” Alexander Galea, Unemployed

“Hopefully everyone can take this time to enjoy the natural beauty of the strip.” Bernice Reichardt, Pamphlet Distributor

